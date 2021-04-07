Covid-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on people’s participation to control the second wave of the contagion.

At a Press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the pandemic situation in the country worsened with a sharp rise in cases and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus.

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. Covid-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified, he said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, staying away from crowds have to be followed in a campaign mode, Paul reminded people.

“The intensity of the pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. In some states, it (the condition) is worse than others but the upswing (in cases) can be observed across the country,” he said.

“People’s participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic.”

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Mumbai: All beaches in Mumbai will remain shut for visitors till 30 April amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases, the civic body announced on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the order to this effect directing all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure all the beaches remain shut throughout this month.

Delhi’s cases spike to 5,100: Amid continuing surge in coronavirus infections, Delhi today crossed the 5000-mark, recording a single-day count of 5,100 cases — highest this year so far. The city reported 17 fresh Covid fatalities which took its toll to 11,113, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

~With inputs from PTI~