Maintaining the dip in virus infection, Odisha on Tuesday logged 2,487 COVID-19 fresh cases at 3.22% test positivity rate while 51 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 4,299, according to state’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.41 am.

On April 13, the state had reported 2,267 Covid positive cases. Since then, it happens to be the lowest single day surge of the infection.

The death toll of 51 released by the government however does not reflect the fatality of the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the Health Department informed through Its Twitter handle.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,27,186, while 1,428 cases were reported from quarantine centers on Tuesday with the remaining 1,059 new infections being sourced from the local transmission.

As far as infection reported in the last 24 hours is concerned, Cuttack district topped the list with 422 positive cases, followed by 407 in Khordha and 157 in Balasore.

Of the 51 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, Khordha district including Bhubaneswar reported maximum casualties at nine. Five deaths have been recorded each in Bargarh, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, 3 each in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundergarh and Jajpur districts. Similarly, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Ganjam and Nayagarh have registered two deaths each during the period.

Three districts of Khurda, Cuttack and Balasore- which are still witnessing COVID surge with above 3,000 active cases- are currently tagged as Red Zones of the pandemic.

As many as 1,53,454 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 36 days at a daily average of 4,262 cases in the State while 1,545 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average deaths of almost 43. Of the cumulative death toll, almost 36% of fatalities have been reported in the last 36 days.

Odisha now has 28,730 active cases, and 3,326 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,94,104.

The State has so far tested over 1.41 crore samples for COVID-19, including 74,740 on Monday with the State’s overall positivity ratio remaining at 6.55 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.43% while the active cases account for 3.09% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.99% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.07% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the State registered a record figure of 4 lakh vaccine doses in a single day on Monday with administration of 4,02,434 doses. On June 21, the State had recorded the previous best single day inoculation of 3,32,717 doses.