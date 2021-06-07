In what can only be called good news, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Gurugram district is now at 99.08 percent, showing a 1% improvement compared to what it was last week, according to the district health department.

The district administration has prepared an action plan which focuses on testing, tracing, and treatment.

In Gurugram district, active COVID-19 cases is 812 out of which 731 patients are in home isolation.

Health officials said, in May, the pace of recovery of patients started gaining momentum gradually . In a single day, maximum 5,000 patients were also cured in May.

“Every effort is being made to break the chain of infection and control through testing, tracing and treatment,” said Virender Yadav, civil surgeon Gurugram.

1,78,652 people have recovered so far in Gurugram, according to the daily bulletin.

India on Monday logged 1,00,636 new Covid infections in 24 hours, 13,824 cases less than Sunday. This is also the lowest spike since April 5 when the country saw a rise of 96,982 cases in a day. During the same time span, 2,427 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,89,09,975 with 14,01,609 active cases and 3,49,186 deaths so far.

(With IANS inputs)