The East Burdwan district administration in West Bengal on Monday carried out a day-long drive to sensitize passengers, availing public transport, with Covid-19 guidelines to control the spread of pandemic.

The police officials conducted thorough checking at various busy traffic intersections and distributed masks to passengers who forgot to carry one. All buses, taxis and private vehicles were stopped at various points and passengers were advised to wear masks and use sanitizers while stepping out.

“We have distributed masks to public transport users. The drive was carried out to make them aware of the importance of mask to curb spread of coronavirus,” said East Burdwan District Magistrate Vijay Bharati.

There are 5,093 active cases across and 8,297 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The discharge ratio in Bengal stands at 60 per cent, higher than the national average of 55.48 per cent.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay said over 400,000 Covid-19 tests had been conducted. “It’s a positive development and the Chief Minister wants people to know that the Covid graph is slow getting flattened,” he said.