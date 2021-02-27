For the first time in nearly three months, Goa’s daily Covid-19 case tally reached three figures, with 100 cases reported in the state on Friday, taking the total tally to 54,871, according to state Health Ministry data.

Over the last two months, Goa had been reporting an average of between 30 to 50 Covid-19 cases everyday. However, there has been a visible increase in the number of daily infections over the last three days with 71, 52, 57 cases reported on February 25, 24 and 23, respectively.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Terming it a cause of concern, he, in a tweet, said that his government is “monitoring the situation closely” and “though the situation in Goa is under control, the fight against pandemic is not over”.

“I appeal to the people to stay alert to the situation and avoid mass gatherings, follow all norms such as social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers. Also requesting citizens to not fall prey to rumours of lockdown,” he also said.

There are currently 587 active Covid-19 cases in Goa, according to official statistics.

The Goa government is mulling bringing in inter-state restrictions in wake of an increase of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.