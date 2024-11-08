Court denies permanent exemption for CM in riots case

A local court here has refused to grant Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma permanent exemption from appearance in court for hearings in the 13-year-old Gopalganj communal riots case.

An application was moved in the Additional District Judge Court (ADJ Jaipur-4) by Anamika Saharan seeking exemption, which was rejected by the judge.

The judge ruled that no such conditions currently exist in the state that would prevent the CM from attending court when required.

Advertisement

Former Minister Zahida Khan and former MLA Anita Gurjar also filed applications seeking to remove the condition from their bail orders that required court permission before leaving the station or proceeding on a foreign tour.

The court dismissed both applications.

CM Sharma, Ms Khan, Ms Gurjar, and others have been on anticipatory bail in the Gopalganj riots case since 2013. While granting bail to Sharma, the trial court imposed the condition that he would not leave the country without the court’s permission.