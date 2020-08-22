The efforts of Tamil Nadu Sangh parivar outfit Hindu Munnani to politically manipulate the Covid-19 situation by defying state ban on Ganesh Chathurthi celebration thwarted by Madras High court today.

The Madras High Court dismissed a plea challenging Tamil Nadu government’s decision to prohibit public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this year and directed that only individuals should be allowed to carry and immerse Vinayaka idols, while following Covid- 19 guidelines.

The court while giving specific instructions on celebrating the event, upholds TN govt’s order prohibiting public celebrations.

The Madras High Court said that individuals will be allowed to carry and immerse Vinayaka idols, while following COVID-19 guidelines.During the hearing, the petitioners told the court that they did not wish to partake in any public procession, and that they would not insist on mass processions or mass immersions, and that they would extend the fullest cooperation with the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the religious practices.

But earlier the Hindu Munnani’s stance was that they will defy the ban and erruct lakhs of Ganesh idols in various parts of the state.

Noting that the regular Covid-19 restrictions would continue to apply, the court said that since only individuals are being permitted to immerse the idols, it is unlikely that the same would impact the pandemic situation.

The bench has asked the individuals permitted to immerse the idols to go to the water body and return immediately once the immersion is done, as the pandemic would spread when more people congregate and stay back.

Meanwhile the state today recorded 5995 new Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths. The total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus pandemic in the State so far is now 3,67,430.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department the capital city Chennai today registered 1,292 new infections and with this, the total number of cases in the metropolis has reached 1,22,757.

As far as the neighbouring districts of Chennai are concerned, Chengalpattu today recorded 430 new infections, Kancheepuram 220 cases and Thiruvallur 369 fresh cases, said the bulletin.

The State today witnessed 101 Covid-19 deaths which took the total number of patients died of the virus infection so far to 6,340. On the positive side, as many as 5,764 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,07,677.