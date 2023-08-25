Couple kidnaps toddler to fulfill daughter’s wish for Rakhi

A one-month old child got kidnapped from a footpath in the wee hours of the day on Friday. The mother of the child is suffering from disability while the father is a rag picker.

The couple reported that when they woke-up at about 03:00 AM, they saw that their one-month-old child was missing. The offenders were found to be a couple who lost their son last year and wanted to fulfill their daughter’s wish of tying rakhi to a brother.

Police informed that they received a call around 4:34 AM in the morning at Kotwali Police Station about the child being missing from his parent’s sight . Since, the place of incident was not covered by any CCTV Cameras the team checked the CCTV cameras of nearby areas and looked for any suspicious activity and noticed the dubious movements

of one motorcycle.

The suspected motorcycle rider had a lady pillion rider and had taken 4-5 turns in the same area , so the team chased the couple with the help of CCTV cameras. The number plate of motorcycle was not clearly visible. The police tracked the accused couple to Raghubir Nagar,Tagore Garden.

Deputy Commisioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said “The accused couple Sanjay Gupta & Anita Gupta said that they had lost their son Vishal aged 17 last year and their daughter (aged 15) wished to tie rakhi to her brother so they decided to kidnap a boy. They saw this

little boy sleeping at a little distance from his mother at Chatta Rail Chowk and decided to take the child to take care of him.”

Another senior official informed “The couple lost their teenage boy in August 2022 who fell down the roof and succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding. The kidnapped child has now been handed over to Child Welfare Committee who will decide the child’s well being keeping in mind his family’s background. ”

The police have registered a case and found that the accused has been

involved in 3 previous offences.