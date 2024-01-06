AIIMS doctors perform awake craniotomy brain tumor surgery on a child

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi successfully conducted awake craniotomy (conscious sedation technique ) surgery for left perisylvian intraaxial brain tumor over a 5-year-old girl.

“Our Neuroanesthesia team achieved a rare feat on January 4, awake craniotomy (conscious sedation technique ) surgery for left perisylvian intraaxial brain tumor in a 5 year 10 month old female child. She happens to be the world’s youngest child to undergo this procedure at her age as per literature review,” the AIIMS said on Saturday.

The premier institute further said, “Age is just a number she proved . She Cooperated very well throughout the procedure and remained well at the end and postoperatively too.”

Advertisement

Excellent teamwork and support by Neuroanesthesia and Neuroradiology teams for providing high quality functional MRI brain studies, it said.

It may be mentioned that last year, the doctors at the premier institute successfully separated conjoined twins after an operation that lasted for several hours. The two children were joined at the level of the chest and upper part of the belly and were facing each other. Major organs were shared between the twin sisters, including the liver, the heart’s covering layers, the ribcage, the diaphragm, and the abdominal wall.