Country is going to be free from negative forces’: Akhilesh Yadav on counting eve

Exuding full confidence that the INDI alliance will win 295 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Monday that the country is going to be free from negative forces on June 4 when counting of votes takes place.

Addressing reporters a day before the declaration of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results here, he also claimed that in UP, the INDI Alliance will win more than 40 seats. He gave a statement on the 10-year tenure of the Modi government.

Akhilesh claimed that BJP’s false nationalism has harmed the country, disturbed the social harmony of the country and ended brotherhood.

Besides, a conspiratorial attempt was made to abolish the reservation given by the Constitution, he alleged, adding that ”the BJP cheated the unemployed and got the paper leaked”.

The SP President alleged that BJP committed historic corruption of electoral bonds financially and claimed that for its own benefit, the BJP imposed inflation on the public. ”Business was ruined due to demonetisation. Small shopkeepers became victims of recession due to ‘corrupt GST’,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the BJP wanted to grab farmers’ land and brought black agricultural laws. ”They did not give remunerative prices to the farmers and pushed the country into its biggest unemployment ever,” the SP leader alleged.

“Inflation made the poor poorer. Loans worth billions of rupees of the rich were waived off but the loans of the farmers were not waived off , which forced the farmers to commit suicide,” he charged.

The SP leader alleged that the BJP also played with the health of the people. ”BJP got the Covid vaccine administered without testing it. It endangered people’s lives by taking commission and passing off wrong medicines. This will directly affect public health and will also affect people’s well-being.