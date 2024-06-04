Counting of votes on in Delhi amid tight security

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections went on peacefully in Delhi on Tuesday with no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the national capital.

According to officials, a total of 7,000 security personnel manned the seven counting stations in the city to maintain law and order, and ensure security and safety of the centers while the counting process is on.

Each counting centre has a deployment of 1,000 police personnel, the officials said.

Advertisement

CEO Delhi P Krishnamurthy had earlier briefed about the measures in place for the counting. He said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with ECI’s safety protocol.

Two-tier round-the-clock security was in place at the strong rooms where the fate of candidates was stored, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police.

The centers were provided with round-the-clock CCTV coverage monitored by the concerned officials. Pickets were also put up by the police to step up security on some roads near the counting centres.

The counting of votes is underway at counting centres located as per the parliamentary constituencies, which include Chandni Chowk-SKV, Bharat Nagar, North- East Delhi- ITI Nand Nagri, East Delhi- Sports Complex Commonwealth Games Village, New Delhi- Atal Adarsh BalikaVidyalaya in Gole Market, North West Delhi- DTU Shahbad Daulatpur, West Delhi- NSUT, Dwarka and South Delhi- Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort.

Meanwhile, the people were seen glued to TV sets installed in corner shops. Some kept an eye on their cell phones to follow the rounds of the counting process and monitor the trends.