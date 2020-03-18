Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases worldwide and in the country, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday sought a report from the District Magistrate of South East Delhi about the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The NCPCR wrote to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi to submit a report regarding the assembly of people in Shaheen Bagh protest site amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, the NCPCR said it had received a complaint regarding the large gathering at the site which they said was taking place despite an advisory issued by the state and central government regarding safety and prevention for COVID-19.

The Delhi government has announced that any gathering – religious, family, social, political or cultural – of more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 amid the coronavirus scare.

“You are kindly requested to take necessary action in view of advisory issued by the State Government and the Central Government regarding safety and prevention for COVID-19 and submit a report to the Commission within three days from the date of issue of this letter,” the letter said.

Protests against the CAA have been going on since December 15 last year at Shaheen Bagh while the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 153 while three people have died in the country till Wednesday afternoon.

(With PTI inputs)