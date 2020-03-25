As the rise in Coronavirus cases is happening by leaps and bound, Tamil Nadu too reported its first death due to COVID-19. A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in the state due to the contagion.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, ” the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with uncontrolled diabetes.”

Vijayabaskar took to Twitter and said, “Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away… he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus in the state, on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 562 in India, with active cases stand at 512, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address in a week on coronavirus crisis to the nation on Tuesday, announced a 21-day strict complete lockdown in the entire nation, starting Wednesday.

PM Modi further said it is in a way a curfew and would be more stringent that Janata Curfew.

“Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home,” PM warned citizens.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the second death reported in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. Ten deaths so far have been reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh.

Last week on Thursday, PM had advised a one-day unofficial lockdown to tackle the menace. This was definitely an experimental lockdown as today, PM Modi praising the people’s participation decided to convert it into a massive 21-day ‘strict official lockdown’.