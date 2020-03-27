The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 24,000 lives around the world on Friday, with 531,860 cases. With 85,653 confirmed cases United States has now surpassed China which had 81,782 .

India reported a rise of 724 cases on Friday with 17 deaths after a second patient died in Rajasthan.

Older ppl are at higher risk of serious complications from #COVID19. Physical distance is 1 of the ways to protect them, but that doesn’t mean social distance. We need to check in regularly on older parents, neighbours, friends who live alone, so they know how much they’re loved. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 26, 2020

Countries worldwide have issued unprecedented quarantining orders. More than three million people have been left unemployed in the US, a development which is going to be one of the major after effects of this pandemic.

In the US, scarcities of protective masks, gloves, gowns and eyewear for doctors and nurses – reports abound of healthcare workers recycling old face masks, making their own or even using trash bags to shield themselves – have emerged as a national problem, Reuters reports.