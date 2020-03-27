The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 24,000 lives around the world on Friday, with 531,860 cases. With 85,653 confirmed cases United States has now surpassed China which had 81,782 .

India reported a rise of 724 cases on Friday with 17 deaths after a second patient died in Rajasthan.

Countries worldwide have issued unprecedented quarantining orders. More than three million people have been left unemployed in the US, a development which is going to be one of the major after effects of this pandemic.

In the US, scarcities of protective masks, gloves, gowns and eyewear for doctors and nurses – reports abound of healthcare workers recycling old face masks, making their own or even using trash bags to shield themselves – have emerged as a national problem, Reuters reports.