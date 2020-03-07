Uttarakhand government has asked local authorities to conduct regular screening of passengers in areas bordering China and Nepal. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed district administrations for taking all necessary action for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

Uttarakhand shares an international border with Nepal and China. The Uttarakhand government has asked local authorities to inform the rapid action team, in case any suspected patient is identified. Isolation wards have been created in most of the hospital operated by the state government. The local authorizes are asked to make all necessary arrangements for controlling coronavirus and inform the government about problem faced in the operation(if any).

In a surprise move, an automobile company operating from Ruderpur (Udham Singh Nagar) asked two Taiwan residents to return to their nation. As the professionals from Taiwan reached Uttarakhand this week for their assigned work, it created panic among the company staff. Though no sign of coronavirus were found but as a precautionary exercise the company asked the Taiwan nationals to return.

The state government is taking special precautions for the Pooranagiri Mela in Tanakpur (Chamapawat). The fair is slated to start from March 11 and will conclude on 15 June (97 days). Large number of people from Nepal annually participates in the fair and instructions have been issued to provide additional doctors and enhance health facilities for the fair. All the districts have appointed nodal officers and isolated wards have been created in government hospitals. Besides this dedicated ambulance and trained staff have also been deployed.