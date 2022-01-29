Cop shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir

A head constable of J&K Police was on Saturday killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara of the Anantnag district.

Head constable Ali Mohammad was shot at around 5.30 pm near his ancestral residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area, police said.

The critically injured cop was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for terrorists involved in the attack.

The killing comes a day after a cop escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

Giving details of the killing of the head constable, police said; ”Today at about 1730hrs Anantnag Police received information about a terror crime incident at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag where terrorists had fired upon Police personnel. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by the terrorists near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag. In this terror incident, he had received grievous gunshot injuries.

Although the injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that the martyred official was posted at Police Station Kulgam”.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.”