Cop shot dead in south Kashmir, two Pakistani terrorists killed

Within 24 hours of killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat in Budgam, terrorists on Friday shot dead a Kashmiri Muslim policeman Reyaz Ahmad Thokar at his residence in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Police said that Constable Reyaz Ahmad was fired upon by terrorists at his residence in Gudroo (Pulwama). The injured cop was rushed to the 92 Base Military Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and search launched for terrorists involved in the attack that has come within hours of killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in the revenue office at Budgam.

Meanwhile, security forces killed two Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who had recently infiltrated through the Line of Control (LOC) and had escaped from the anti-terrorist operation on 11 May in the Salinder forest. They were in the morning tracked at Brar in north Kashmir’s Bandipura where the encounter broke out. Search operation was in progress in the area, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.