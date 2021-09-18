Bihari labourer, cop shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Terrorists shot dead a Bihari resident and a policeman on Friday evening in two separate attacks in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Reports said that terrorists opened fire at the railway police constable Bantoo Sharma critically injuring him in Wanpoh village of Kulgam. In another attack, a Bihari resident Shankar Chaudhary in Nehama village.

Both were shifted to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

“At about 6.05 pm, terrorists fired at a police personnel, identified as Bantoo Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh, and injured him,” police said.

Soon after the terror attack, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the terrorists who carried out the attack.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan are frustrated with the recent elimination of top commanders of terrorist outfits and the peaceful environment maintained even after the death of separatist leader SAS Geelani.

That’s why terrorists have killed cowardly one unarmed policeman and one innocent outside labourer today in Kulgam district:

Former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have condemned these senseless killings.