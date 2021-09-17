Cop shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Terrorists shot dead a policeman on Friday evening in the Wanpoh area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Reports said that terrorists opened fire at the railway police constable Bantoo Sharma critically injuring him.

He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“At about 6.05 pm, terrorists fired at a police personnel, identified as Bantoo Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh, and injured him,” police said.

Soon after the terror attack, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the terrorists who carried out the attack.