Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Centre is providing pulses to states at cheaper rates: Dept of Consumer Affairs Secretary

Centre is providing pulses to states at cheaper rates: Dept of Consumer Affairs Secretary

There is adequate stock of onions in the country (around 25,100 metric tonnes), said Rohit Singh, Department of Consumer Affairs

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 20, 2022 8:59 pm

Centre is providing pulses to states at cheaper rates: Dept of Consumer Affairs Secretary

Photo: Twitter @jagograhakjago

Consumer Affairs: The Centre is providing pulses to the States at Rs 8 per kg less than the market rate of Rs 42 per kg (issue price) for use in mid-day meals and other food-related schemes to streamline the stock of pulses, a top official said on Thursday, adding that there is enough stock of pulses.

Rohit Kumar, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said that the Central government has a stock of 251056 MT of onions for 2022-23, whereas the buffer stock of all pulses is 43 lakh tonnes. He said that the demand for different pulses is high in different states of the country.

Therefore, despite sufficient quantity, import is also being done. At the same time, for Mid-Day meals or other welfare schemes, the Central government has decided to give gram to the states at Rs 8 less than the market price. Around 20 to 27 lakh tonnes of pulses have come through imports, he said.

The government procures pulses from traders who import them, he said, adding that this is done to ensure that there is no hoarding. Singh further said that there is adequate stock of onions in the country (around 25,100 metric tonnes).

He informed that due to timely interventions by the government like the calibrated release from buffer stocks, prices of cereals and pulses have been stabilised in the country.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SDMs to investigate ineligible ration card holders in HP
HP adopts e-steps for ration distribution
Paswan introduces Consumer Protection Bill in Parliament