Consumer Affairs: The Centre is providing pulses to the States at Rs 8 per kg less than the market rate of Rs 42 per kg (issue price) for use in mid-day meals and other food-related schemes to streamline the stock of pulses, a top official said on Thursday, adding that there is enough stock of pulses.

Rohit Kumar, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said that the Central government has a stock of 251056 MT of onions for 2022-23, whereas the buffer stock of all pulses is 43 lakh tonnes. He said that the demand for different pulses is high in different states of the country.

Sh. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, the Department of Consumer Affairs chaired a press conference on the Price Monitoring System and explained in detail how it is governed. He also added that prices of Pulses and Onions have remained stable during the festive season. pic.twitter.com/Csl4oIHZrx — Consumer Affairs (@jagograhakjago) October 20, 2022

Therefore, despite sufficient quantity, import is also being done. At the same time, for Mid-Day meals or other welfare schemes, the Central government has decided to give gram to the states at Rs 8 less than the market price. Around 20 to 27 lakh tonnes of pulses have come through imports, he said.

The government procures pulses from traders who import them, he said, adding that this is done to ensure that there is no hoarding. Singh further said that there is adequate stock of onions in the country (around 25,100 metric tonnes).

He informed that due to timely interventions by the government like the calibrated release from buffer stocks, prices of cereals and pulses have been stabilised in the country.