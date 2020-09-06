A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department today said that the process of blocking card of ineligible card holders availing benefit of subsidized food items under the central and state government schemes has been initiated.

He said that during the process of blocking ration cards, it has been found several income tax payees/ government employees have made cards in the category of BPL, priority household and Antyodaya families.

He said that all income tax payee and government employees are not eligible for availing benefit of subsidized food items.

He said that so far cards of more than 140 income tax payee and government employees have been identified.

As the process of blocking of cards of ineligible cardholder s is still in progress, thus such cases are likely to increase. He said that it has been decided that the areas where such cases have been identified, concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate would investigate the matter to find out people involved in it.

He said that strict action will be taken by the department against those people who are misusing the facilities provided to BPL and Antyodaya families despite not being eligible for entitlement