‘Constitutional crisis’ in Delhi: Delhi BJP to submit memorandum to President

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, along with the BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening to submit a memorandum on the alleged constitutional crisis in the national capital due to the imprisonment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said on Thursday.

According to Gupta, the memorandum will prominently raise issues like the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission and the failure to present the CAG report in the House.

The BJP MLA further alleged that the city’s administrative system has collapsed as the Kejriwal Government is steeped in corruption.

The monsoon rains have created a flood-like situation in Delhi, putting the residents of the city in a severe crisis while the government has been proved utterly ineffective in preventing the frequent accidents, Gupta alleged.

The delegation of the BJP MLAs will comprise Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand, Gupta added.