Consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya sign of India’s golden time: Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and beginning of India’s Amrit Kaal is a signal that this is the country’s golden time..

Speaking at the Pujya Purani Swami Smriti Mahotsav, organized by Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP), in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the minister said,“We could not reconstruct the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram for the last 550 years, but after the formation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now on January 22, Ram Lala will be consecrated in Ram Temple again.”

“The consecration of Ram Lala in his home and the beginning of India’s Amrit Kaal is a signal from nature that this is the golden time of India and our country is going to become the first in the next 25 years,’’ he said.

Informing that the Prime Minister will visit Ayodhya on January 22 and perform the consecration of Ram Lala in the presence of saints, Shah said this is an auspicious sign for the entire country.

“Not only Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been rebuilt, Mahakal Lok has been built in Ujjain, Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham have been rebuilt, Somnath temple has been once again gold plated and in Gujarat, after so many years, Shaktipeeth will also be established again at Pavagadh, this beginning is an auspicious sign,’’ he said.

The minister also heaped praise on the Prime Minister and said under his leadership India is being hailed all over the world in every field.

In a veiled attack on the previous government, Shah said, “From 2004 to 2014, India was immersed in despair and looked helpless, whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving forward with a determination to become first in the world in the 10 years from 2014 to 2024.”

“Prime Minister Modi has awakened the soul of this country. Today the whole world is eager to know about several heritages of our country,’’ he said.