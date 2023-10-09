Connect with me on my WhatsApp Channel link: PM

PM to personally congratulate India’s Asian Games team
India won a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022. This is India's best performance in the Asian Games in terms of total number of medals won.
He has also shared his WhatsApp Channel’s link. https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8IaebCMY0C8oOkQT1F
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “WhatsApp is becoming another powerful medium for me to connect with my family members across the country.”
The Prime Minister posted on X: “WhatsApp is becoming another powerful medium for me to connect with my family members across the country. You must connect with me through this channel of mine and get all the updates immediately on your phone.”
