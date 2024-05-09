Cong’s graph is falling: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur has said that the Congress’ graph is falling, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the way to score a hat-trick of victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Lashing out at the Congress leaders, Thakur said that while asking for votes from the people, they are not able to tell even a single achievement of their government in the last 15 months.

The Congress workers today are deeply disappointed and dejected because they are facing public anger arising from false guarantees of Congress, he claimed while addressing public meetings in Kutlehar and Nadaun of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

Advertisement

During his public meetings, he urged the voters to vote in large numbers in favour of BJP and give all four seats of Himachal and 6 Assembly by-election seats to BJP on June 1.

He said that the Congress has nothing to do except cursing BJP, lies, fear, spreading confusion and appeasement.

“The Congress is spreading lies and confusion in these elections and are also trying to divide people on the basis of regionalism, language, religion and now skin colour. Even after 75 years of independence, it is extremely shameful to divide Indians on the basis of color,” he charged.

“Today, due to the anti-national activities of Congress, they are not getting any support in India but they are definitely getting support from Pakistan. Sometimes Congress snatches the reservation of our SC-ST and OBC brothers and gives it to Muslims and is now talking of giving it to their vote bank,” he alleged.

“When North India rejected Rahul Gandhi, he was taking support from organizations like SDPI and PFI, which are against the country and are running terrorism agenda,” he claimed.

Thakur enumerating the achievements of his government at the centre said “Three bridges have been constructed in Swa of Una district at a cost of Rs 45, Rs 48, and Rs 63 crore respectively. Apart from this, we have also constructed a bridge worth Rs 63 crore in Jaswa Pragpur. Trains had not been running here for 40 years, so we took the train from Una to Daulatpur Chowk. Today there are direct trains from Una to Haridwar, Khatu Shyam, Kolkata, Nanded Sahib, Vrindavan, Mathura, Omkareshwar, Gwalior, Agra, Indore and Mahakal Lok. The country’s fourth Vande Bharat train also runs from Una, which reaches Delhi in just 4:30 hours.”

“The Congress could not even think of this but we have done all this that is why the public will give us 100 percent blessings in the upcoming elections,” claimed Thakur.