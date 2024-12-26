Congress to undertake organisational revamp in 2025

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Thursday that the party would undertake a massive organisational revamp programme at every level in 2025. He said from 27th December, the party would launch the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan” with a rally in Belagavi.

Addressing the media at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting titled ‘Nav Satyagrah Baithak’,in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Venugopal, who is the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation, said, “We had an elaborate discussion. More than 50 people spoke on potential solutions. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi spoke in depth. We adopted two resolutions: one on Mahatma Gandhi and the other focusing on politics.”

“We decided to launch a massive year-long political campaign. In 2025, the Congress party will undertake an organizational revamping program at every level. On every level, from booth to top, there will be a thorough inquiry about the capability of the leaders at every level. We will do a massive organizational revamp,” he said.

He said drawing inspiration from this conference, it was decided that the Congress will embark on “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan” campaign from 27th December to January 2026, featuring a continuous series of padayatras, village, block, district, and state-level rallies. “This is going to be a massive political campaign of a political party for 13 months. In between these campaign , we will do the organisational revamping also,” the senior Congress leader said.

Venugopal also informed that an AICC session would be held in Gujarat in the first half of April 2025. The CWC, in its meeting, also condemned the Centre’s amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 undertaken on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India which “restricts public access to crucial sections of poll documents.”

“This undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that form the cornerstone of free and fair elections. We have challenged these amendments in the Supreme Court. The way elections have been conducted in Haryana and Maharashtra especially, have already eroded the integrity of the electoral process,” read the resolution passed by the CWC.

The CWC and the Congress are fiercely committed to protecting the Indian Constitution and the ideals of the Indian independence movement, it said. Meanwhile, sharing a copy of the CWC resolution on X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote, “We are organised, determined and dedicated to protect the Constitution.”