Congress takes a dig at BJP, says tours won’t affect poll outcome

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central BJP leaders’ visit to Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader and chief of Himachal Pradesh election management committee Ramlal Thakur, on Wednesday, said such tours won’t have a bearing on assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

Thakur said Modi had visited the state in the past too, but despite making tall claims, especially about providing relief to apple growers, didn’t bring desired results to horticulturalists. Not only this, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadakri had promised 67 national highways for Himachal for which a budget of Rs 67,000 crore was sanctioned but the projects have not materialised as yet.

He asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur where the budget has been spent as no new national highway has been constructed in the state.

He stated that it was the habit of BJP leaders to mislead people during elections but don’t deliver on their promises. He asked the BJP how many poll promises were fulfilled during the tenure of the present government and how many youths were given jobs against the promises made in the election manifesto.

He also accused the state BJP Government of shielding the guilty in the police paper leak case.