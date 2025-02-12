Himachal Congress in doldrums: Kashyap

BJP former president and MP Suresh K ashyap said that with infighting in Congress at its pinnacle, the party is in complete doldrums .

All senior leaders are insecure in their own party, some have also lost faith and confidence in their own party, he alleged.

“ Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar had recently stated that the Congress was paralysed in the state with dissolution of its units three months ago. There has been no communication from the party high command on the formation of the new structure,” he claimed.

The Minister also had stated that a strong organisation was a must for a strong party and government, but in spite of demands, the block, district and state units had not been restructured, said Kashyap . He alleged that both the Congress organisation and Congress government are paralysed.

“The Congress leaders are themselves stating that Congress did not contest the Delhi Assembly polls seriously and its attitude was indifferent. It seems like the Congress is shaken by the poll results of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections where for the past three elections, they have been unable to secure even one seat,” he claimed.

He further said that MLA’s in Congress are not satisfied with the performance of their own Chief Minister, they can’t be vocal but they often show their resentment.

Rajya Sabha elections were a perfect example for the same where Abhishek Singhvi, the ruling Congress party’s nominee for the state’s sole Rajya Sabha seat, lost the election to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Harsh Mahajan after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP. After that all MLA’s including three independents joined BJP, he stated.

