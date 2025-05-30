On completion of its 100 days, AAP reminds BJP govt of its unfulfilled poll promises

The AAP on Friday reminded the ruling BJP of its unfulfilled poll promises while releasing a report card of the Rekha Gupta-led government in Delhi on completion of its first 100 days of governance.

During a press conference, AAP’s Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We’ve seen in films mischievous children who fail in school prepare their own fake report cards. Similarly, a mischievous children’s government is currently running Delhi which, as we’ve heard, is producing its own report cards.”

Bharadwaj demanded that the Delhi chief minister should explain what happened to the promised Rs 2.5k honorarium for women, reinstatement of bus marshals, and rollback of arbitrary fee hike by private schools. “Parents have repeatedly submitted written requests to the Delhi government, pleading to both the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor initiate proceedings to take over DPS Dwarka. The BJP government must tell us when will they begin this process? So far, they’ve done nothing,” the AAP Delhi chief demanded.

He added that the party has a report card of the BJP’s 100 days in Delhi which will be sent to all MLAs and MPs to remind them about their failure to keep them.