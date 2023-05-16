Even as the Congress is expected to take a decision on chief minister in Karnataka in a day or two, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera took a dig at the BJP wondering how many days will the party take to decide on leader of Opposition in the state after 11 of its ministers bit the dust in the recently-concluded polls.

Hitting out at the BJP, Khera pointed out that the saffron party took seven days to decide on the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh, nine days in Assam and in Maharashtra it took a month to set up a cabinet.

On being repeatedly asked as to who would be the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress leader reminded that the process was on and that a decision cannot be imposed from Delhi. Everyone’s view will have to be considered before deciding on the chief minister.

“We have to engage every stakeholder…. And the process is on…. The observers have gone and met the MLAs, they have given their reports. All these have gone to the Central leadership. In a day or two, you will know,” said the AICC spokesperson.

He, however, attacked the BJP for commenting on the delay in appointing a chief minister by the Congress in Karnataka. He pointed out that the role of the leader of the Opposition was no less than a chief minister and wondered why the BJP has so far failed to choose one after their disastrous performance in the sole southern state where they were in power.

“Why are they (the BJP) unable to appoint a Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, they can’t even find one. 11 of their ministers have lost. Who are they to comment,” Khera asked, adding, “How many days will you take to appoint a leader of Opposition in Karnataka?”

Khera also said that the Congress will again approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) over VVPAT and EVMs even though they won the elections in Karnataka.