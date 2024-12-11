Congress strong enough to win Assembly polls alone: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said the party is strong enough to contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone and asserted it will come to power.

His statement came hours after the former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal stated there is no possibility of any alliance with Congress for the Assembly polls.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s statement, he said Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone as it is in a “very strong” position to win the elections and come back to power. Attacking the AAP, Yadav said, “Delhi Congress will not have any tie-up with the corrupt Kejriwal party for the Assembly elections as Congress had to pay a heavy price for aligning with the AAP for the Lok Sabha elections.”

It may be mentioned that the Congress and AAP alliance in Delhi failed to win even a single seat out of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mentioning about his recently concluded Delhi Nyay Yatra, he claimed that during the month-long yatra, the feedback he received from lakhs of residents was that Congress should fight the Assembly elections alone and should not have any alliance with the “discredited” AAP.

He asserted that the voters have resolved to vote for Congress and oust the AAP and keep BJP too out of power, as both these parties have done nothing for the people except “deceiving” them with empty promises.Referring to the previous Congress government in Delhi, Yadav said, “People know who made Delhi a world class capital and how the Congress government implemented various welfare measures and carried out massive developments.”

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.