Congress stages protest against Sebi in MP

A large number of Congress workers staged a demonstration in Bhopal on Thursday, as part of the nationwide protest against the alleged financial irregularities in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and demanded resignation of SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, MP Assembly leader of opposition Umang Singhar and other leaders led the protest from the MP Nagar area and marched towards the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, the police erected barricades and fired water cannons and used mild force to stop the protesters and prevented them from reaching the ED office.

The Congress leaders subsequently submitted a memorandum to the ADM of the area.

Jitendra Singh questioned why the Central NDA government was not entrusting the ED or CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in SEBI. He asked whether the ED and CBI were only being used against the opposition?

Jitu Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given top posts to corrupt persons. He said the rich are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer under Modi’s regime. Patwari accused Modi of being the most corrupt PM of the country till date.