# India

Congress-Soros link not merely BJP’s allegation but a serious matter concerning the entire nation: Rijiju

The minister said, “It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that.”

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 10, 2024 12:19 pm

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: ANI)

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the alleged link between Congress leadership and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros is not merely an allegation leveled by the BJP but a serious matter concerning the entire nation.

Speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, Rijiju said, “This link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation made by the BJP. It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that…The matter is serious. It’s not a matter concerning the BJP only. It is a matter concerning the entire nation.”

Alleging that Soros has openly declared a war against the Indian government, the minister stressed the need for unity among parliamentarians.

“When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand together and be united. George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government. He wants to destroy the Indian economy. It is a matter of grave concern for every citizen of India,” he added.

His remarks came days after the BJP claimed that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was raising the issue of Gautam Adani and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on directions from George Soros, who wants to destroy the country’s economy.

The ruling party accused Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi of having links to a Soros-funded organisation that once advocated for the independence of Kashmir.

Yesterday also, Rijiju said, “I think that a few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen through political lenses. George Soros and his links — that have come to light — are not just about the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously if it is related to anti-India forces. This is not about party politics.”

 
Hehad urged leaders of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, to raise their voices if Congress leaders are found to have links with “anti-India” forces.
 
The BJP’s scathing charges against the Gandhis came after Rahul Gandhi launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani following the latter’s alleged indictment in a bribery case by the United States.

Demanding Mr Adani’s arrest and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against him, the Congress leader has also accused Prime Minister Modi of shielding the Gujarat-based industrialist.

