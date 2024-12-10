Congress-Soros link not merely BJP’s allegation but a serious matter concerning the entire nation: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs

Minister

Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the alleged link between Congress leadership and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros is not merely an allegation leveled by the BJP but a serious matter concerning the entire nation.

Speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, Rijiju said, “This link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation made by the BJP. It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that…The matter is serious. It’s not a matter concerning the BJP only. It is a matter concerning the entire nation.”

Alleging that Soros has openly declared a war against the Indian government, the minister stressed the need for unity among parliamentarians.

“When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand together and be united. George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government. He wants to destroy the Indian economy. It is a matter of grave concern for every citizen of India,” he added.

His remarks came days after the BJP claimed that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was raising the issue of Gautam Adani and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on directions from George Soros, who wants to destroy the country’s economy.

The ruling party accused Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi of having links to a Soros-funded organisation that once advocated for the independence of Kashmir.