‘Congress should change its approach’

Without taking the name of Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary said the losers in the Assembly elections in five states should take lessons from the defeat. He was talking to reports at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport this morning.

Mr Banerjee was on his way to north Bengal to attend a family function. He said, “It is unfortunate that the leaders in the state have become complacent. In politics there is no place for this attitude.” He said, “Congress’ policy of going alone is responsible for the poll disaster. Had they changed their attitude six months ago, the poll results would have been different. We had also learnt from our defeats.

We could not do well in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, we got our shortcomings repaired and did well in the 2021 Assembly election.” Asked about the fate of the INDIA alliance, he said, “People will decide the future. Time is short and we will have to fight the election with close cooperation.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting of the INDIA alliance, Abhishek Banerjee today suggested a formula to maintain unity and fight the BJP in 2024. Speaking to the reporters at Bagdogra Airport today, the TMC leader Mr Banerjee said: “Time is very short. We have to utilise the present hour properly to unite anti-BJP parties, staying above personal interests as well as political ego, keeping in mind people’s interests.”

Mr Banerjee said: “The opportunity should be given to that political party to contest Lok Sabha polls where it is strong and it should be executed as soon as possible because time is short. It would be better for the country and the people.”