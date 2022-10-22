The Congress party, on Saturday, released its third list of four candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections to be held on 12 November. Of the 68 assembly seats, the party has so far finalised 67 candidates while the decision on one is pending as there are many aspirants to choose from.

The four candidates include Jagat Singh Negi for Kinnaur (ST), Kirnesh Jung Ponta Sahib, Jaisinghpur (SC) Yadvinder Goma and Bhuvnesh Gaur for Manali seat.

For Kinnaur candidature, there was an intense fight between sitting MLA and Youth Congress state president Nigam Bhandari. However, the party decided to once again bet on Jagat Singh Negi.

The other three seats have BJP sitting MLAs.

Congress has once again pitted Kirnesh Jung who had lost to BJP’s sitting MLA Sukhram Chaudhary in 2017 and 2012 assembly elections, besides Bhuvnesh Gaur who lost to Govind Singh Thakur in 2012 assembly elections.

Yadvinder Goma had lost to BJP sitting MLA Ravinder Dhiman in 2017 assembly elections. He had won in 2012.

The last date for filing the nominations is 25 October.