Congress releases list of 16 candidate for 4 states ahead of LS poll

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress released its eighth list on Wednesday of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, Kalicharan Munda will contest from Khunti seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rao Yadvendra Singh will contest against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh and Pratap Bhanu Sharma will contest against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

In Telangana, Athram Suguna has been fielded from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy to contest from Nizamad, Neelam Madhu from Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy will contest from Bhongir.

For Uttar Pradesh, Congress released 4 candidate. Dolly Sharma has been given ticket from Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr, Nakul Dubey to contest from Sitapur and Virendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Maharajganj.

The Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The party has announced four candidates from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, while Prahlad Gunjal will face Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Kota constituency.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

In Tamil Nadu, C Robert Bruce will contest on a Congress ticket from the Tirunelveli constituency.

Tamil Nadu will vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

The Congress further stated that Tharahai Cuthbert will contest the bye-election from the Vilavancode constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Congress party on Sunday released the fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Jaipur, replacing Sunil Sharma as announced earlier.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The Congress has announced names for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced names for 402 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.