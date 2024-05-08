Congress playing the politics of negativism: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hit out at the Congress accusing the grand-old party of playing politics of negativism.

Addressing a poll rally at Bhawanipatna in Odisha’s Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency, Singh launched a broadside at Congress on national security issue citing the statement of a senior leader of the party on the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

“Congress always played the politics of negativism. In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists attacked an army convoy.

A senior Congress minister from Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi said that it was an ‘election stunt’. Does it mean we orchestrated a terrorist attack on our army?” he questioned.

”What are these people doing with national security and ‘swabhiman’ (pride)? Acts of terrorism were occurring in the past in almost all parts of the country. But terrorism has almost been wiped out after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre,” he stressed.

”Terrorism incidents are now taking place, but these are few and far. Recently, a jawan of the air force was martyred. But our jawan displaying courage and valour neutralised two terrorists immediately,” he said.

”The PM’s resolve is that no place remains out of the focus of development because we want India to be a developed country. Unless all regions are developed, the Vikashit Bharat dream will not be realized,” he said addressing the rally.

Singh said Congress has ruled the country for the longest term right from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh. ”All of them claimed that poverty will be eradicated if they come to power. For 50 to 55 years, they ruled with absolute power. But India’s poverty has not been eradicated,” he added.

But after PM Narendra Modi came to power, the Government has succeeded in uplifting 25 crore people from poverty line in the last 9 to ten years, he claimed.