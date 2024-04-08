Congress, NC announce seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls

The Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Monday officially announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In Jammu and Kashmir, out of the five LS seats, the Congress would contest in two seats and NC in three parliamentary constituencies.

The Congress would field its nominee in the Ladakh seat.

Advertisement

Addressing a joint press conference along with the leaders of the Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of NC Omar Abdullah said, “Congress and National Conference will contest the elections (LS) together on six seats of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

“Congress and NC will contest on three seats each. We are confident that we will win all the seats,” he said.

Abdullah said the NC will contest in Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary seats and Congress in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh constituencies.

Replying to a question on alliance with Congress in the Assembly polls, he said, “Now, our focus is on these six seats. We will prepare a formula (for Assembly polls) so that BJP should not get any space.”

Besides NC, the Congress has so far announced seat-sharing with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)for the general election.