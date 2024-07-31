Logo

# India

Congress moves privilege motion against PM for endorsing Anurag Thakur’s remarks on Rahul

The remarks made in the Lok Sabha on July 30 were subsequently expunged from official records but not before they sparked a political row.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 31, 2024 3:26 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Congress has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha for endorsing the controversial remarks passed by BJP leader MP Thakur in the house on Rahul Gandhi’s caste.

The privilege complaint was officially lodged against by Congress MP from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi with the secretary general of the Lok Sabha.

During the debate in the house on Budget Anurag Thakur, who represents Hamirpur in the Lok Sabha, took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his caste evoking instant reaction from the Opposition benches.

Even as the contentious remarks were promptly removed from the official records of the House, the incident triggered a massive uproar.

However, Prime Minister Modi reportedly shared Thakur’s expunged remarks even though they were expunged. Congress argues his act constitutes a clear violation of parliamentary privilege. “The PM tweeting the remarks that had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly amounts to a breach of privilege motion against the PM,” Channi stated in his notice.

He asked the Speaker to admit the motion and initiate privilege proceedings against the prime minister.

