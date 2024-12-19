Congress MLAs protest alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in MP Assembly

Alleging a scam worth thousands of crores in the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘Nal Jal Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh, opposition Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a demonstration in the state assembly, holding tap faucets and placards.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, the Congress MLAs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Assembly premises on Thursday, the fourth and penultimate day of the ongoing winter session.

Advertisement

Singhar alleged that neither have taps been installed under the scheme nor is there any arrangement for direct water supply to houses. He said that PM Narendra Modi and the government had assured that direct water supply through taps would be provided to all households in the state but nothing has happened.

Advertisement

The Congress leader charged that almost 40 per cent commission had been paid under the scheme and that the scam was worth thousands of crores.

The Congress MLAs also declared that they would not take their salaries and appealed to the state government to use the money from their salary to implement the direct tap water scheme for all households so that the people of the state, especially women, do not face hardships in the next summer season.