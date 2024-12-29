Congress MLA Uma Thomas severely injured after falling off stadium gallery, admitted to hospital

Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas sustained serious injuries after falling off the VIP gallery of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor in Kochi on Sunday.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It has been reported that the MLA fell about 15 feet from the temporarily prepared VIP gallery in the stadium.

State cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan was among the guests who attended the event. Eyewitnesses say that she fell after hitting her head on the concrete The MLA arrived at the stadium when the programme was about to start. After meeting the minister, as she was about to move to his seat, she fell from a temporary barricade erected in the gallery. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Palarivattam.

Uma Thomas had arrived at the stadium to watch a mega Bharatanatyam performance by 12,000 dancers