Congress misappropriated Rs 3,200 cr sent by Centre during calamity in Himachal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of misappropriating Rs 3,200 crore during the monsoon calamity in Himachal Pradesh.

“The Congress government in the state indulged in corruption during times of disaster, the Chief Minister and ministers of the Congress government even embezzled Rs 3200 cr sent by the central government,” he charged.

“In the pursuit of Congress’ family interests, the Chief Minister has turned Himachal Pradesh into the party’s ATM. The Congress in Himachal Pradesh utilizes the hard-earned money of the people for contesting elections,” he charged.

Shah, while addressing public rallies in Hamirpur and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government and praised the infrastructural development and projects initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elaborating on the developmental works in Himachal Pradesh, Shah cited the Rs 350 crore Kandor Hamirpur road expansion, the Rs 1,000 crore Bilaspur-Leh railway line, and the Rs 2,000 crore drug park aimed at overall state development. The establishment of a Rs 1,500 crore AIIMS in Bilaspur, a PGI satellite centre in Una, a central university in Dera, a triple IT in Una, and the nation’s only hydro engineering college in Bilaspur. Additionally, the 66 MW Hydro Power Project and the IOCL depot in Una are significant achievements.

These developmental projects demonstrate Anurag Thakur’s effective planning and commitment to the region’s development, aligning with Modi’s special connection with Himachal Pradesh.

While there are many significant Lok Sabha constituencies in the country, none have seen as much development work as Hamirpur.

Accusing Congress of betraying the people of Himachal Pradesh, he said that they promised Rs 1500 to women, which has not been delivered.

“Out of the promised 5 lakh jobs, only 2 lakhs were supposed to be provided, but none have materialized. The promise of 300 units of free electricity remains unfulfilled and the state government also failed to buy cow dung for Rs 2 per kilogram as promised,” he said.

He highlighted that five phases of the election have already been completed and Modi has achieved the target of 310 seats. The goal of surpassing “400 Paar” in the 6th and 7th phases is crucial for ensuring Modi becomes Prime Minister again.

The responsibility for crossing ‘400 Paar’ lies with the people voting for the 7th phase, particularly with Himachal Pradesh.

He urged the people to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in all four Himachal Pradesh constituencies, which would bring a government led by the Lotus symbol to the state.

PM Modi will secure his position once again as the Prime Minister, while Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference blaming the EVM for the defeat of the INDI alliance, he claimed.

“The Congress formed its government in Himachal Pradesh after winning the assembly elections, but after losing in the Lok Sabha, it blames everything on the EVM,” he claimed.

Following the June 4 results, responsibility for the Congress’ defeat will likely be placed on its National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, leading to his resignation.

Union Home Minister pointed out that since the era of Indira Gandhi, retired soldiers from Devbhoomi and those currently serving have been demanding One Rank One Pension, yet their pleas went unheard. Upon assuming office, Modi promptly allocated Rs 1,20,000 crore to the accounts of soldiers.