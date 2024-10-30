Congress’ lies won’t work, says Saini after ECI rejects their allegation of irregularities in Haryana elections

Following rejection of Congress allegations about irregularities in Haryana elections, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday said lies of the grand old party will not sell anymore.

He said Congress always takes the support of lies as they never get votes based on work.

“I thank the Election Commission of India for their decision. Congress always takes the support of lies as they never get votes based on work. Their lies will not sell anymore. They only did corruption and scams,” he told reporters in Chandigarh.

He said people have rejected the Congress’ lies, adding that the ECI has rejected the lies propagated by Congress.

Strongly refuting the Congress’ charges of irregularities in the recently concluded Haryana assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday termed them ‘baseless and devoid of facts’.

The ECI formally responded to the Congress’ charges of ‘irregularities’. In a letter to the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Commission said each stage of the electoral process was meticulously conducted under the observation of his party’s candidates or their agents in the democratic processes.

“The Commission categorically rejects all baseless allegations and apprehensions conveyed by INC regarding all aspects of the electoral process in the recently concluded election to the state assembly of Haryana,” the ECI said in its statement.

Earlier today, Haryana CM Saini paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at an event to mark his birth anniversary, 31st October which is celebrated as National Unity Day.