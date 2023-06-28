Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slams PM over his remark about petrol prices

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that petrol prices are under Rs 100 a litre in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday wrote on twitter, “PM Modi read the list of inflation in Bhopal on Tuesday (June 27). But like the earlier lists, someone prepared that list wrong. In Madhya Pradesh, petrol price is Rs 108 a litre, Tomato is Rs 100 a kg, Price of pulses is Rs 150 a kg and price of domestic gas (kitchen cylinder) is Rs 1130 a cylinder.” “The model of diverting the attention of the people from the price rise they are facing, neither worked in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, nor will it work in Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi further wrote on twitter.

Notably, addressing a program of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers in the state capital on Tuesday, PM Modi said, “I also want to tell the people of the country how the opposition parties are making holes in the pockets of the poor and middle class people. These opposition people have been making a lot of hue and cry over the price of petrol. The central government has reduced the excise duty twice in two years in order to provide relief to the people of the country. But in most of the non BJP-ruled states, these opposition political parties have not transferred the benefit of this reduction to the public.”

“These states have continued selling the petrol at high prices by increasing their state VAT (Value Added Tax). Today in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and where there is a BJP government, the price of petrol is less than Rs 100 a litre, but in Bihar it is Rs 107, in Rajasthan Rs 108, in Telangana Rs 109, in Kerala Rs 110 a litre. The political parties whose governments are in these states are betraying the public, the poor and the middle class people,” PM Modi added.