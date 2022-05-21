Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Twitter account hacked

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Saturday, claimed his Twitter account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous quote linked to the 1984 riots. Chowdhury has filed a police complaint with the Delhi Police.

The Congress leader posted an infographic with a picture of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his infamous statement, “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes.” However, he immediately deleted and shared another post with a different quote.

It was a controversial statement made by the former PM Rajiv Gandhi justifying the 1984 Sikh genocide in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

“We must remember Indiraji. We must remember why her assassination happened. We must remember who could be the people behind this. When Indira’s assassination happened, there were riots in the country. We know that the hearts of the Indian people were full of anger and that for a few days people felt India was shaking.

When a big tree falls, the earth shakes,” late Rajiv Gandhi had said while addressing a gathering decades ago.

Later, Chowdhury wrote on Twitter, “The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me.”

Further, in a corrected tweet, Chowdhury wrote, “Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

(With inputs from ANI)