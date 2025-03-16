Congress in Rajasthan keen to streamline organisation

Voices for the streamlining of cadre and stepping up the party’s actions in a cohesive manner seemed to have gained momentum at the meeting of the extended state committee of the Congress here on Sunday afternoon.

Several delegates at the meeting echoed the views of speakers who stressed the need for due cognizance of roles, efficiencies and solidarity – (to the cause of the party) –, at the meeting that was presided over by state president Govind Singh Dotasara in the presence of the party’s state in-charge and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Talking to the media ahead of the crucial meeting, Dotasara said, “What I gained from my present position (status) is not important… What I occupy (post) was occupied by someone else earlier (the gone phase) will be occupied by someone else the other upcoming days! So, my gain of the day does not matter, what matters is whether I have achieved (for the party) the thing I was supposed to achieve. I want to raise a strong proactive organisation, I will work for it.”

Dotasara, who is upset by a remark made by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani against him, earlier this month, has not attended the House sittings for the past almost 10 days. Dotasara said, “Right now, I do not intend to go to attend the House sittings, whenever I plan for, I shall share my plans with the media.”

His stance won endorsement from the party’s state in-charge Randhawa, who held that Dotasara has decided not to attend the assembly for the time being for (personal) comment by the Speaker, me, myself, and the entire party standing by him in respect to his decision.

Randhawa also sought to convey a strong message to the party rank and file, saying neither laxity – inaction – is acceptable nor rebellion will be tolerated… One who is found indulged in hobnobbing or colluding with other parties will be dealt with sternly, irrespective of (high) rank or status.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tika Ram Jully said, “We, the organization, are working proactively and expect everyone to work for the cause of the party. So, those who are active would get their due opportunity and those who are sitting silent (in posts) would be shown the door.”

The extended party’s state committee also contemplated appointment of district presidents in eight newly carved out districts. Modalities for raising funds for construction of the new building for the Congress state headquarters.

Former Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also advocated strict discipline and proactive role for party cadres.

There was a suggestion that the elected people’s representatives and/or party functionaries, who abstained from three party meetings or programmes in a row, would face disciplinary action.