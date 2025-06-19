Rajasthan Cong serves notices to 17 block presidents for inaction

In the ongoing process of restrengthening and streamlining of the organisation, the Congress has issued show cause notices to presidents of 17 block committees for alleged negligence in doing assigned duties.

These party office bearers did not cooperate with the organisational coordinators in doing the task assigned by the PCC in their given area or assembly segment.

The notices issued Wednesday evening by the party state president Govind Singh Dotasra on reports from the coordinators of the respective areas, are returnable within 7 days, party spokesman Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

In the bid of activating the party cadres and streamlining the organisation up to block and booth level, the PCC has appointed special coordinators in all 200 assembly segments in the state. The coordinators were to undertake extensive tours in their assigned areas, talk to people and the party workers at the block and booth level to assess the organisational strength and weakness of the party, he said adding there are 400 block committees.

The party state president Dotasra has held meetings and extensive discussions, at the party state war room/ headquarters with the party functionaries, and the coordinators of different areas or regions for the past 3 – 4 days.

The immediate political challenge the party seemingly gearing up for, is the urban and the rural local bodies elections. The local self government minister Jhabbar Singh Kharra has hinted at the possibility of municipal polls in November or December this year.