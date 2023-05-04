Congress hails mandate in Shimla civic polls

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have hailed the huge public mandate in favour of Congress party in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Thursday, they said that the comeback of the party, after 10 years reflects the people’s endorsement to the grand party’s ideology.

The Chief Minister blaming the BJP for having delayed the civic elections by a year, said that the people of the Shimla city are well educated, sensitized and they have not been mislead by BJP.

He said that the civic body elections in last one decade were not being held on party symbols.

“This time we took a decision to hold these elections on party symbol. We fought election on our party’s ideology and today we have scripted history of SMC polls by winning the highest number of seats (wards) by any party,” he said.

Congress has defeated the ideology of BJP and the public has given their referendum in favour of the work being done by our government and our policies in the last five months, he added.

“We have already made it clear that we have assumed power to change the system and are taking decisions to improve the system. Our aim is to take out the state from the debt burden and make it a model state,” said Sukhu.

He said that their party will work towards beautification of Shimla city, improving traffic congestion and drinking water supply.