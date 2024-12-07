Congress govt is a one time show: Nadda

Drawing a parallel between a wooden pot and the Congress party, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the rival party’s government in Telangana was a one time show and will never return to power. He described Congress as a parasitic plant which is able to stand only after clinging to other plants and eventually kills even the mother plant.

Speaking at a public rally at Saroornagar at the outskirts of Hyderabad on a day when the Congress government was celebrating the completion of a year in office, he slammed the ruling party for tricking the people with its poll promises but failing to fulfil them.

Highlighting the difference in approach among the two parties he said ” While Congress comes to power to enjoy, BJP comes to power only to serve and govern.”

He said while the BJP government in Gujarat, Haryana or Maharashtra was voted back again and again Congress once banished from power has remained out like in Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Gujarat.He claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power people heard the word ‘Pro-incumbency’ for the first time. “The Congress government is a government of magicians and tricksters, it’s a government of deceitful people,” said Nadda while reading out a list of promises made by the Congress before Assembly elections.

Nadda described the Congress as the wooden pot which can only be used once on the oven before it is reduced to ashes. Apart from describing the Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as a flash in the pan he claimed the rival party was parasitic which clings to other regional parties.

He claimed BJP to be the only future of Telangana. Union minster of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged there was a conspiracy to turn Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) into another Bangladesh.