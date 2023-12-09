Congress distances itself from Dhiraj Sahu’s businesses after IT raids unearth Rs 300 crore cash

As BJP mounted it’s attack on the Congress after Income Tax raids unearthed nearly Rs 300 crore cash from the premises linked to its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu, the grand old party has distanced itself from the businesses of its parliamentarian.

Reacting to the ongoing IT raids, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh today said that Sahu should explain how such huge amounts of cash was found from his properties.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” the Congress general secretary said.

The Income Tax raids at Sahu’s premises, which began on Wednesday, have reportedly unearthed cash worth over Rs 200 crore and the counting of notes was still underway. Some media reports claimed that so far notes worth Rs 290 crore have been counted and it will take another day or two to complete the counting.

Pictures of the cash-filled almirahs reportedly found at the Congress MP’s residence were also posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that its his guarantee that every penny will have to be returned to public.

The raids are underway in three states – Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The IT raids are being conducted in connection with an Odisha-based distillery group which is linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. His son is the director of the company.

Dhiraj Sahu is a Congress MP in Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. He is an MP since 2010. Sahu’s brother Uday Shankar Prasad is the chairman of Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a multi-state liquor firm under IT radar.